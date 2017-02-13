It's only their first day, but Duncan Garner and The AM Show has had rave reviews

They've only been on air for a few hours, but Three's new morning show has been well received with viewers calling it "sharp" and "energetic".

The AM Show is the replacement for Paul Henry and sees Duncan Garner, Mark Richardson and Amanda Gillies fronting an all new morning show in direct competition with TVNZ's Breakfast.

It was a strong start thanks to an exclusive story about New Zealand's housing shortage, as well as Garner putting Prime Minister Bill English through his paces with some tough questions during a live cross from Wellington.

Rick Hoffman, an American actor and the star of legal drama Suits, was also in the studio for an interview.

Viewers were quick with praise, calling it a "great team" and praising the "relaxed and informative" format of the show.

"Really enjoying the new show. More relaxed than Paul Henry. I really can't understand why people are still going on about Paul. He's gone. Let it go and watch a great new show," wrote one viewer on Facebook.

"I like the way the three of them were in conversation with the guests. Not bad for the first day out," wrote another.

"Surprisingly good. Didn't expect it. Thumbs up guys and gals," wrote a third.

Continued below.

Related Content Who wore it better? Morning TV hosts Hilary Barry and Amanda Gillies have a wardrobe fail The new breakfast club Duncan Greive: Seven Sharp could be so much more - but it's not

Credit to Duncan Garner, he was tough on both Little and English this morning. Made Andy get angry as well. — Jonathan (@jonobasile) February 12, 2017

Not everyone was a fan. One requested the return of Henry, and said they'd switched over to Breakfast.

"Paul Henry had so much potential, Always looked forward to watching it in the morning, now I have to watch Breakfast because The Am Show just doesn't have it which is a pity."

And there was one slip-up, with Gillies wearing the exact same outfit as Hilary Barry on Breakfast.

* The AM Show airs between 6-9am on Three and is also broadcast on Radio Live.

- NZ Herald