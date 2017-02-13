Kate McKinnon, Melissa McCarthy as Kellyanne Conway and Sean Spicer on Saturday Night Live

By News Corp Australia Network, AP, Staff writers

Melissa McCarthy made a return visit to Saturday Night Live, playing a slightly more subdued White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer after last week's host-tempered debut.

"First of all I'd like to announce that I'm calm now. And I will remain calm now as long as you sons of ..." the actress started, before stopping herself to chew on a giant "slice" of gum.

"I have been told that I am going to cut back on the gum chewing, so I've cut back to one slice a day," McCarthy as Spicer said, referring to Spicer's admission that he swallows over two packs of gum every day.

"Elizabeth Warren came at me like a porcupine..." #SNL pic.twitter.com/M1tn4hadIT — Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) February 12, 2017

The actress as Spicer also poked fun at Kellyanne Conway, Donald Trump's White House counsellor, for plugging Ivanka Trump's clothing line on live TV.

"There was some light terrorism this week with Nordstrom deciding to stop selling Ivanka Trump's line of clothing and accessories. That's Nordstrom's loss, because these are high, high quality products. In fact, I'm wearing one of her bangles right now," McCarthy as Spicer says, flaunting a chintzy bangle on her wrist.

Don't even get Spicey started on Nordstrom pulling Ivanka Trump's clothing line. #SNL pic.twitter.com/pmf08pQNUq — Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) February 12, 2017

Alec Baldwin, who has won accolades for his mocking impersonation of Trump, hosted the last night's SNL episode and even donned a "Trump" wig for one skit.

In his spoof, President Trump made good on a tweeted vow to "see you in court" directed at the three Ninth Circuit federal judges who last week refused to lift a stay preventing his immigration ban from being enforced.

Just a professional disagreement between Lorne and @Lesdoggg about whether she should play Trump on #SNL. pic.twitter.com/yZFyqFTfip — Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) February 12, 2017

His chosen venue: "The People's Court," where he was suing the three judges.

"I'm right, they're wrong," Baldwin as Trump erupted. "I want the travel ban reinstated. I also want $725." Then, as a character witness, he brought in Russian president Vladimir Putin (Beck Bennett), who praised Trump as "my little American Happy Meal."

The plaintiff would like to call a character witness at his People's Court trial. #SNL pic.twitter.com/TgUzc6Xscw — Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) February 12, 2017

In another sketch, Baldwin, making his record 17th SNL hosting appearance, took social relevance to an outrageous level as an adman brainstorming a Cheetos commercial for the Super Bowl.

In another, he was an obstetrician examining Beyonce, pregnant with twins (played by a chatty Kenan Thompson and surprise guest Tracey Morgan).

But while Baldwin was the drawing card for viewers seeking political satire, the night belonged to ultra-versatile cast member Kate McKinnon.

Please welcome Attorney General Jeff Sessions. #SNL pic.twitter.com/yGAlVL0TCc — Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) February 12, 2017

On "Weekend Update," she depicted Senator Elizabeth Warren, who last week was silenced by Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in the midst of final debate over the confirmation of Jeff Sessions, Trump's nominee for attorney general.

Kellyanne Conway is *not* going to be ignored by @jaketapper. #SNL pic.twitter.com/ttdTYjBOUY — Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) February 12, 2017

Also in the show, McKinnon was almost unrecognisable as newly sworn-in Sessions himself, played as drawling and ghoulish.

And in yet another sketch, she encored her crowd-pleasing lampoon of Conway, who this time was a crazed stalker pursuing CNN anchor Jake Tapper (Bennett).

