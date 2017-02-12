Tom Arnold reveals Hillary Clinton's camp asked him to release a damning video of Trump

Tonight's episode of I'm A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here screening in Australia sees American comedian Tom Arnold doing his usual famous name drops.

But this time, his explosive celebrity goss centres around Hillary Clinton.

Arnold, who revealed last year he had a damning video of Donald Trump saying "every bad thing ever, every offensive, racist thing ever" tells fellow contestant Nazeem Hussain that Clinton called him a mere two days before the election, begging him to release the video.

"I had all the outtakes from Trump saying the N-word on The Apprentice," says the actor and comedian.

Hussain then asked Arnold if he ever planned to release the damning video.

While 57-year-old Arnold admitted he might've if he had "their permission" even a call from Hillary Clinton herself wasn't enough to make him release it.

"She called me two days before the election and said 'please release that.'

"The weight of the free world is on your shoulders," Arnold alleges she added.

Arnold told the Democrat nominee, "I'd love to be a hero, but I can't hurt these families."

Continued below.

Related Content 20 breakfast bowl recipes Flight check: Auckland to Sydney on Air New Zealand Ministry of Justice lip-sync video cost taxpayers $23k

The show reportedly has a US$5 million confidentiality agreement.

"Well now these people - two editors and an associate producer - are scared to death. They're scared of his people, they're scared they'll never work again," he told Dori Monson's US radio show.

The American actor, who rose to fame in 1994 with his role in True Lies alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger, also admitted he didn't think releasing the video "would work".

"I don't think people would care," he said.

Known since Pussygate. Alot of people just want to see the train wreck but talking about they has gotten me more acutual litigable material https://t.co/E7ddktrPMb — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) January 22, 2017

The infamous "Grab her by the pussy" video caused global outrage but Trump still won the election.

Arnold, who has known President for more than 30 years, has always been vocal in his opposition to Trump's presidency.

Last week on an episode of I'm A Celebrity, the actor slammed President Trump.

"He is sexist, he's racist but I consider him a kind of joke," Arnold said.

"I have friends that are real billionaires, that are real and I always considered him a phoney about that."

The newest episode of I'm A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here airs tonight in Australia at 7pm on Network Ten.

- news.com.au