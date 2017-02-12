Here are the most incredible facts from the Grammy Awards

With this year's Grammy Awards less than a day away, the show has had a number of dramatic moments over the years.

From artists being forced to apologise to vicious award strippings, there's plenty you might not know about the world famous Grammy Awards.

Arguably the most prestigious and well-known music awards, artists have fought for almost six decades to win a coveted golden gramophone.

The 59th Grammys will be held on February 12 with powerhouse talents like Beyoncé and Adele set to put on a show to rival them all.

Here's everything you might not know about the iconic music awards.

Artists love boycotting the show

Justin Bieber, Kanye West and Drake are all planning on being elsewhere when the awards show airs on February 12.

Photos of the seating chart confirm Bieber and West won't be attending and Drake has a concert scheduled in Manchester on the same night.

Bieber and West have spoken out against the awards believing the Grammys are getting "out of touch".

Sinead O'Connor boycotted the awards in 1991 and then refused to accept the Grammy she won for I Do Not Want What I Haven't Got.

Her reasoning was the show's "extreme commercialisation".

Continued below.

Related Content Bieber's Kiwi producers ready for their Grammy moment Stevie Wonder fuels the fire on whether or not he is blind Why Solange was jealous of Kelly Rowland

The Best New Artist Award has been spot on

The Grammy for Best New Artist mightn't seem like an important award but some of the world's most famous musicians were once recipients.

Mariah Carey won it in 1991 and hit number one on Billboard's Top 100 chart for her album Emotions.

Alicia Keys won the award in 2002 and also nabbed another Grammy for Song of the Year with her hit Fallin'.

Maroon 5 also beat out Kanye West in 2005 for the award, mainly due to their hugely successful album Songs About Jame.

Christina Aguilera beat out her mickey mouse clubmate Britney Spears for the award back in 2000.

And, who could forget Adele winning it back in 2009 for her album 19.

Eight years later the British powerhouse is up for five Grammys.

Except when it came to Shelby Lynne

Despite already being in the music industry for over a decade, it wasn't until Lynne's sixth album, I Am Shelby Lynne, that she was awarded a Grammy.

The singer, now 48, released her first album way back in 1989 and experienced a degree of popularity since its release.

Six seemed to be the magic number for Lynne though as she was finally nominated for the Best New Artist Grammy which lists the guidelines as "the recording that first establishes the public identity of that artist as a performer".

Lynne made a joke about the delay in her 2001 acceptance speech.

"Thank you very much. Thirteen years and six albums to get here," she said.

It's one of the world's longest award shows

The Grammys usually run for at least four hours which, in terms of awards shows, is extremely long.

Only the Academy Awards rival the Grammys runtime.

Despite the four-hour duration, ironically the show's host James Corden will only be part of the show for minutes.

"I'm only in the show for 17 minutes or so, across the four hours. My intention is to make it fun before it's funny," he told Billboard.

Only the singer receives an actual trophy

Any producer or songwriter involved instead receives a customised participation certificate which are "printed on heavy, ivory stock with a gold foil embossed shield".

The certificate doesn't come framed and costs US $50.

Only one artist has been stripped of their Grammy

Milli Vanilli originally won the 1989 Grammy for 'Best New Artist' but it wasn't their award for too long.

Members Rob Pilatus and Fabrice Morvan were stripped of their Grammy less than a year later after it was revealed neither of them had sung a single note on the album.

The German duo were simply the faces on the cover and the vocals had actually been recorded by an array of uncredited voices.

In April, 1998, Rob Pilatus was found dead in a hotel room in Germany due to an alcohol and drug overdose.

Timberlake was only allowed to attend if he apologised

Following Justin Timberlake and Janet Jackson's notorious Superbowl wardrobe malfunction in 2004, the two artists were in a fair amount of trouble.

They were still invited to the Grammy Awards a week later but only on the condition that they apologised.

Jackson declined the invite but Timberlake did attend and eventually won for Best Male Pop Vocal Performance

"Listen, I know it's been a rough week on everybody," Timberlake said. "What occurred was unintentional and completely regrettable, and I apologise if you guys were offended."

There's been plenty of awkward moments

While there's been an endless number of cringe-worthy moments, few hold a candle to what Andy Williams did in 1976.

The Moon River singer attempted an adlib and it didn't go down so well.

The show was attempting a satellite cross to Stevie Wonder but were experiencing technical issues.

When the problem was finally sorted, Williams asked Wonder, "Stevie can you see me?"

Safe to say he wasn't chosen to host again.

Record of the Year and Song of the Year are actually different

While they might seem exactly the same, the two awards are slightly different.

The Record of the Year recognises the artist's performance as well as everyone else who worked on the song (i.e. producers, mixers etc.) where as Song of the Year recognises the songwriters.

- news.com.au