Lindsay Lohan afraid to return to the United States because of her beliefs

Lindsay Lohan was afraid of travelling to New York because of her recent interest in Islam.

The actress stopped by DailyMail.com's NY office on Friday to take part in a Facebook Live Q&A session with Femail Editor Charlie Lankston.

What a dream it is for Mr. President Erdogan and The First Lady to invite me to their home. Their efforts in helping Syrian Refugees is truly inspiring #peace starts now @a_boynukalin @hilalkaplanogut @rterdogan please for peace @therealdonaldtrump Alaikum Sala #cleanslate2017 #theworldisbiggerthan5 A photo posted by Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) on Jan 27, 2017 at 1:53pm PST

The 30-year-old has gone through a renewal and discussed politics, her love life, her work with refugees, past acting roles and possible future ones too.

And following several questions from the thousands of live viewers, she revealed she had not yet converted, but had not ruled it out.

'I've studied the Quran for quite some time,' she said.

'It's a process to convert to anything. I respect all religions... it's a beautiful religion and i am a very spiritual person... it's something I've been studying,' she added. 'You cant just convert overnight to a religion.

'Anything's possible; this is more of a personal journey,' she continued. 'A lot of different religions and spiritualities appeal to me.

Explaining her attraction to it, she said she found it found a very peaceful feeling with it, and admired how everyone comes together for prayer, pays respect that they're alive.

Obstacles in life build character. You have to be able to overcome adversity in order to succeed and appreciate the simple things life has to offer... that's where so much inspiration for helping others, appreciating family, loving, writing and acting comes from. A photo posted by Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) on Feb 4, 2017 at 9:55am PST

'I really admired that, and found solace in it,' she said.

However she admitted: 'I was scared to come here with everything going on because of my personal beliefs.'

She also discussed plenty of politics, called on the public to unite behind Donald Trump.

'I think always in the public eye you're going to be scrutinised,' she said.

'He is the president - we have to join him,' she insisted. 'If u cant beat him, join him.'

The Mean Girls star has been spending a lot of time in Turkey, and urged President Trump to visit the country and follow their lead on Syrian refugees.

'I think it would be a positive thing for America to show their care and support, and for him to experience what it's like for these people... experience how giving Turkey has been to the refugees and how many they have welcomed in.

'[Prime Minister Tayyip] Erdogan has a very big heart, and his country stands by him,' she said, without touching on the very recent military coup there. 'I think we all need to unite like that.

She denied her visit to refugee camps was her seeking attention, and insisted her heart was still in movies.

Checking in with my other family in Sultanbeyli A photo posted by Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) on Jan 30, 2017 at 6:07am PST

'I love acting, it's my forte,' she said, revealing next film 'touches lightly on' the refugee situation, and that she intends talking to Netflix about distributing it.

In terms of future roles, Lilo revealed that her dream part would be to play Ariel in The Little Mermaid.

Universal already have their leading lady in Chloe Grace Moretz, but the planned Disney live reboot is still up for grabs.

Lohan also discussed revisiting perhaps her most beloved role - Cady Heron - for a much anticipated sequel to her 2004 hit Mean Girls.

'Mean Girls 2 would be great, it's something I've always interested in doing... it has such a great cult following it, would be wonderful to do something else,' she said, insisting she was going to talk to producer Lorne Michaels about it.

She also hinted it could be titled Mean Moms: 'All of us should have kids, like a Housewives of...' she suggested. 'And all my kids are from Africa... we've adopted them or something funny.'

She insisted the entire same cast should return, but she would like to add the likes of Chris Lilley, Jimmy Fallon and Drake.

Lindsay also explained THAT bizarre accent she briefly developed in a recent televised interview, which was subsequently dubbed 'Lilohan' after a viral spread across the web.

'I was learning Arabic and Russian, and I studied french for nine years... i was also picking up on some Turkish, and then Greek... when I'm around different people and different places I tend to change and talk very quickly... things come out and a flip into [accents] depending on who I'm with,' she explained. 'You acquire different dialects.'

And after about 200 marriage proposals from Facebook Live, she confirmed she was single.

'I'm dating myself,' she said. 'I don't have a Valentine.'

