Guardians of the Galaxy sequel scores a perfect hundred in pre-tests

By Natalie Wolfe

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Never auto play

With movies like Iron Man and The Avengers already on the books, Marvel Studios has a pretty solid portfolio.

But, despite its superhero success, none of their movies have ever scored a perfect hundred in test screening - a record just broken by the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 2.

While movies like The Avengers and Iron Man 3 tested in the high 90s, the perfect score is unprecedented for Marvel Studios, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Most studios employ audience test screenings to gauge how their movies will be received generally inviting people they find in places like grocery stores and shopping centres.

Fans have been eagerly waiting for the Guardians sequel and its recent perfect score has only created more buzz around the project.

The original movie, released in 2014 was a surprise smash hit and grossed more than $1 billion at the box office.

Scheduled for release at the end of April, the second instalment stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista and Vin Diesel.

Continued below.

Related Content Taika Waititi to direct Bubbles, a movie about Michael Jackson's pet chimp Watch the first trailer for Netflix's superhero series Iron Fist Video Watch: 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' trailer

While the perfect score is extremely special, it is important to note that test screening results don't always mirror box office numbers.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Pretty Woman tested in the 70s while the iconic ballet film Black Swan never rated above a 55.

While they didn't test well, both Julia Roberts and Natalie Portman won Oscars for Best Actress respectively.

Other movies aren't even tested at all.

The new Star Wars films weren't tested in order to avoid security leaks and keep them completely secret.

In an exciting turn of events, the stars of Guardians of the Galaxy are also set to unite forces with another part of the Marvel family.

The first look at the new Avengers: Infinity War flick dropped today which revealed the combination of the two Marvel movies.

The new Avengers is slated for release in May next year.

- news.com.au