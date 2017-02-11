'This is why I've never read Harry Potter': JK Rowling and Piers Morgan in Twitter row

JK Rowling and Piers Morgan have become embroiled in a Twitter row about Donald Trump.

It began when the author tweeted about Morgan's appearance on American talk show Real Time, in which media personalities shouted at him for saying Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton were as bad as each other.

She wrote: "Yes, watching Piers Morgan being told to f--- off on live TV is *exactly* as satisfying as I'd always imagined."



Bizarrely, Morgan implied he had a premonition she would have this response years ago when the Harry Potter books she wrote were published.





Because you had a premonition that one day the author would roar with laughter at seeing you called out for your bullshit on live TV? https://t.co/8rkKSqJTnG — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) February 11, 2017

He fired off: "This is why I've never read a single word of Harry Potter."

The author picked up on the strangeness of his reply, commenting: "Because you had a premonition that one day the author would roar with laughter at seeing you called out for your bulls--- on live TV?"

Piers Morgan replied to this by saying she was "superior, dismissive and arrogant".

Continued below.

Related Content J.K. Rowling asks fans to stop tweeting about her death JK Rowling responds to angry Trump-supporting critics with sassy comebacks Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them: 10 surprising cast and script secrets you never knew

He wrote: "The superior, dismissive arrogance of rabid Remain/Clinton supporters like @jk_rowling is, of course, precisely why both campaigns lost."

She replied: "The fact-free, amoral, bigotry-apologism of celebrity toady Piers Morgan is, of course, why it's so delicious to see him told to f--- off."

When Mr Morgan appeared on Real Talk, he was told to "f--- off". Bill Maher, the host, said Piers Morgan was wrong for saying Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump were as bad as each other.

He commented: "Do you think Hillary Clinton would have a cabinet with Betsy DeVos and f------ Rick Perry?

"They wouldn't have a Muslim ban, they wouldn't be feuding with everybody in the world, they wouldn't be doing this s--- with Russia. Are you crazy?"

Piers Morgan replied: "There is no Muslim ban".

The rest of the people on the panel chorused "Oh, f--- off".

Australian commentator Jim Jeffries said: "This is what you do, Piers. You say 'he's not going to do this, he's not going to do that'... give him a f------ chance mate."

He then compared Mr Trump to Hitler, which caused Piers Morgan to say the people on the panel were being "hysterical".

- Daily Telegraph UK