George Michael's lover had 'been trying to wake the singer for an hour' before finally calling an ambulance

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Never auto play

George Michael's lover had tried in vain to wake the pop star for an hour before placing a frantic 999 call, it has been revealed.

In the four minute call placed by Fadi Fawaz to the ambulance service, he tells them Michael was 'blue' and 'cold' and confirms resuscitation probably won't help, the Daily Mail reported.

Mr Fawaz called the ambulance service and tells the call handler: 'It's George Michael, I think he's dead.

'He's not breathing.

'He is in bed. He is cold and he is blue.

'He is very stiff.'

The call handler asks him: 'Do you think he's beyond help?'

In a call leaked to the Sun, Mr Fawaz continues: 'He's dead.'

'He is stiff, yes.

Continued below.

Related Content George Michael's body still not released George Michael 'was hooked on sex drug' claims former lover Paul Stag Video Watch: George Michael music legend

'I have been talking to him for the last hour.'

When the call handler asks if the death was expected, Mr Fawaz says: 'No, no, no, no, no, no. I've been waiting for him to wake him up for like, you know, for hours and he wouldn't wake up. I went to wake him up and he was gone, you know, he's not there.

'He is blue and cold.

'There is someone coming right?'

As the call handler tries to confirm the identity, he tells her: 'It's George Michael, you know, the singer.'

Mr Fawaz was told by police that he is no longer part of their investigation into the singer's death at the beginning of this month.

The celebrity hairdresser was quizzed by Thames Valley Police in January as they tried to piece together the last hours of the star's life before he died at his Oxfordshire home, aged 53.

Fawaz told them he spent Christmas Eve with the singer, but fell asleep in his car that night, only discovering he was dead when he went to wake him the following morning.

Mr Fawaz, 40, is viewed as a controversial figure by some members of the singer's family after the claim of where he slept that night.

His nephew revealed Mr Fawaz called him shortly after he called the emergency services.

Josh Fawaz, a DJ, said he picked up his phone to hear his uncle sobbing after Mr Fawaz had called the police.

He told his nephew 'Oh God, I think he's dead' when he found Michael was unresponsive.

The 28-year-old told the Australia Daily Telegraph: 'I've never heard a grown man cry so much. Fadi called me saying "what am I going to do without him?"

'They spent almost every day together for six years. He was so upset, he had been crying at the house beside George and I believe he found him dead.

'I'm the first person to know that he (Michael) passed away.'

After his death, Michael's publicist said: 'It is with great sadness that we can confirm our beloved son, brother and friend George passed away peacefully at home over the Christmas period.

'The family would ask that their privacy be respected at this difficult and emotional time. There will be no further comment at this stage.'

Thames Valley Police said officers were called to a property in Goring-on-Thames, Oxfordshire, shortly before 2pm on Christmas Day.

A spokesman said: 'Sadly, a 53-year-old man was confirmed deceased at the scene. At this stage the death is being treated as unexplained but not suspicious.'

The family is still waiting to bury the singer's body, as toxicology tests were delayed.

Sources say toxicology reports on the 53-year-old - which were ordered when the post-mortem examination was 'inconclusive' - will not be completed until the end of February.

The tests will determine whether drugs contributed to Michael's death but can take around eight weeks to complete, meaning the singer's loved ones are still unable to hold a funeral.

A source told The Sun: 'I would have thought the results will come back towards the end of the month.

'There have been no new updates on the case - but police have said (his death) was not suspicious.'

The toxicology tests, which were ordered at the end of December, will look at blood and tissue to establish whether any toxic substances contributed to Michael's death.

They cover prescription drugs, illegal drugs, alcohol and any other chemical substances which the toxicologist has been instructed to test for.

Until those tests have take place, the singer's body cannot be released by the coroner.

Although police have said his death is not suspicious, a full inquest will take place if no natural cause of death can be confirmed.

Mr Fawaz is said to have been frozen out by the star's grieving family, as well as the 'inner circle' of Michael's closest friends, following the publication of bizarre statements on his Twitter feed claiming Michael wanted to commit suicide.

In a series of messages ten days after the singer's death, it said: 'The only thing George wanted to do is die. He tried to kill himself many times and finally he managed.'

Last month, Michael's childhood friend Andros Georgiou said he believed the 'reclusive' singer died from a cocktail of drugs and alcohol.

Mr Georgiou claimed the singer had been trying to 'lead a normal life' but that he accidentally took 'too much of something' shortly before his death.

- Daily Mail