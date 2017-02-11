'Cash me ousside' teen Danielle Bregoli stars in a Kodak Black music video

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

If her appearance on Dr. Phil wasn't more than enough, the 'Cash me ousside' girl is back this time appearing in a music video.

Thirteen-year old Danielle Bregoli surged to internet fame after she was interviewed by the TV psychologist on his show.

On an episode hilariously called "I Want To Give Up My Car-Stealing, Knife-Wielding, Twerking 13-Year-Old Daughter Who Tried To Frame Me For A Crime", Bregoli's mother spoke about how she was struggling to reign in her misbehaving daughter.

As the audience laughed at the teenager, Bregoli turned to them and said "Cash me ousside, how bow dah?" and all of a sudden the viral sensation was born.

For those of you wondering what that actually means, she was encouraging the audience to fight her outside.

Ever since the Dr. Phil interview, Bregoli has wasted no time throwing herself into the public spotlight.

She started a website selling 'How bow dah' merchandise, was kicked off an aeroplane for an ugly confrontation with another passenger and, most recently has starred in a music video for hip hop artist Kodak Black.

The music video, released by World Star Hip Hop, sees Bregoli sitting on the hood of a luxurious Rolls Royce showing off golden grills to the camera and fanning herself with wads of cash.

She even manages a little bit of product placement by wearing her 'Cash me ousside' merchandise throughout the video.

Since the music video's release, Bregoli again appeared on Dr. Phil and, just like her last appearance, the 13-year old didn't mince words.

When Dr. Phil asked the viral sensation if her new-found fame was a good thing, Bergoli replied as ruthlessly as you'd expect

"I guess what's good for you is I made you just like how Oprah made you," answered Bregoli, smiling. "You were nothin' before I came on this show."

"Thank you for that," replied Dr. Phil.

