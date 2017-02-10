Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) " Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

ABC's "This Week" " White House adviser Stephen Miller; Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson; Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md.

___

NBC's "Meet the Press" " Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.

___

CBS' "Face the Nation" " Miller; Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.

___

CNN's "State of the Union" " Sen. Al Franken, D-Minn.; Gov. Chris Christie, R-N.J.

___

"Fox News Sunday" " Miller; Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Md.

AP

