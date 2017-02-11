Stevie Wonder fuels the fire on whether or not he is blind

The Stevie Wonder truthers have come back with a vengeance after the star himself admitted 2017 would be the year he finally reveals he isn't actually blind.

In a video obtained by TMZ, Wonder jokes with the cameraman about having a potential reality show this year but the artist admits it might be "too invasive".

When the cameraman tells Wonder he could be like the Kardashians, the Superstition singer is a little more tempted.

"I could make a lot of money huh? Buy me a few planes. Maybe fly them," he says.

Has Stevie Wonder been pulling the wool over our eyes all these years?! pic.twitter.com/BocwHCZ6bB — TMZ (@TMZ) February 9, 2017

The 66-year-old singer, whose music career spans more than five decades, told TMZ he's flown planes a number of times.

"I flew a plane once, well actually twice," he said, adding "I actually landed the plane".

Always one to stir up a bit of controversy, TMZ asked Wonder: "Are you gonna come out one day and just go, 'Surprise!'"

Continued below.

Related Content Robbie Williams reveals he smoked weed in Buckingham Palace Bruce Springsteen plays key role in the the most perfect concert selfie ever George and Amal Clooney expecting twins

Wonder replied: "This year, I will reveal the truth."

The artist has been the subject of conspiracy theories for years after video surfaced of him catching a falling microphone during a performance of The Beatles' classic Hey Jude.

In a 2008 interview with The Independent, Wonder revealed it was being born prematurely that caused his blindness.

"The blood vessels at the back of his eyes hadn't yet reached the front, and their aborted growth caused the retinas to detach," the publication wrote.

Despite this, the musician is still plagued by conspiracies but has always stayed lighthearted about his disability.

At last year's Grammy awards, Wonder teased the audience, showing them the opened winners envelope and saying "Y'all can't read this right? You can't read braille! Haha, you can't read this."

- news.com.au