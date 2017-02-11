A lingerie line goes outside the bedroom at NY Fashion Week

NEW YORK (AP) " Crunchy snow and ice greeted designers, models and fans at New York Fashion Week on Friday, a day after a snow storm pummeled the city.

Among the day's highlights:

KENDALL JENNER, NAOMI CAMPBELL, GWYNETH PALTROW SUPPORT LA PERLA SHOW

Luxury lingerie line La Perla leapt from the bedroom to the boardroom Thursday during New York Fashion Week.

The colorful, star-studded show included plenty of silky, negligee-inspired dresses, but much of the line was meant to be worn outside " on a date or to the office.

The collection had tailored suits, bright blazers and separates. Models crisscrossed the British manor-inspired runway set wearing plaid slip dresses and skirt suits, a possible homage to the '90s hit "Clueless."

The sex appeal was there, too.

Lacy bras were exposed under plunging necklines and sheer shirts. High-wasted shorts and delicate floral skirts were paired with bustier tops.

Naomi Campbell opened the splashy event in midtown and Kendall Jenner closed the show while Gwyneth Paltrow looked on from the front row.

KENDALL JENNER MAY BE TOO BUSY FOR KANYE WEST'S SHOW

Now a runway regular, Kendall Jenner said she's feeling more comfortable in the fashion world.

"Yeah, it's cool. It's different definitely not being the newbie, but it's nice. You know everyone and it's just like a lot of friends now. I remember, like, my first couple fashion weeks you didn't really know who to like hang out with and you were still trying to bond with people. So now it's nice to just have a bunch of friends," she said.

She's so in demand these days that she may not have time for Kanye West's fashion show schedule for Feb. 15.

"Probably attending, but I actually don't know because I think I have like a lot of shows that day. So I'm trying to figure it all out. But yeah, we'll see," Jenner said.

But she's certain to connect with her famous siblings at some point as fashion week is often a family affair for the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

"It's so fun! Yeah, we always hang out and it's fun that they like come to my shows now and they're like involved. It's cool. It's like a whole new layer to it," she said of her family coming to town.

Backstage the younger sister to Kim, Khloe and Kourtney said she's a big fan of lingerie.

"I love it. I think it's so fun and it's so fun to like dress up, I guess dress down. But yeah, I love lingerie and La Perla is really amazing and it's just really cool to be a part of something that like you genuinely like love. It's cool," she said.

She advises women to simply "rock it like you own it."

"I think there's a lot of confidence that comes with it and if you just rock it like you own it always. But I'm not wearing lingerie tonight. I'm wearing something very extravagant, which I love. It's really beautiful," she said.

