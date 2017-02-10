Raggamuffin postponed, may leave Auckland

By - Rotorua Daily Post

The Raggamuffin Music Festival, which was be held in Auckland next Saturday, has been postponed until November - and a new venue could be on the cards.

In a press release, Raggamuffin promoter Andrew McManus said slow ticket sales for the festival and an extremely busy events market in Auckland meant it was no longer viable to hold Raggamuffin X next weekend.

"Ticket sales for the festival have slowed in recent weeks and appear to have been impacted by various factors including an announcement that train services will now not be available on the event date due to track work being done.

"Patron comfort, security and the importance of protecting local suppliers is paramount and was at the forefront of this decision. With these factors in mind we have no option but to postpone Raggamuffin X to November 2017," Mr McManus said.

"This will give us time to work through campaigns and the overall success of the project both in New Zealand and for associated concerts in Australia."

Mr McManus said he had been in contact with the bands and artists booked to play and the headliners had given an assurance that they would be available to return in November.

He added that the November date also allowed for consideration of requests to take Raggamuffin outside Auckland and bring back the 'road trip' aspect of the festival, and potential camping experience for supporters and lovers or reggae music.

"We sincerely apologise for inconveniences caused by this decision. I can assure all that every aspect has been reviewed and this decision has not been made lightly."

Ticket purchasers can retain their tickets and await further information on a new date and venue. Refunds are available through point of purchase.