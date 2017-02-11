I see red: Xena: Warrior princess, Kiwi Lucy Lawless, is spotted on New York's Fashion Week runway

She's famed for wearing a Roman gladiator-style outfit in Xena: Warrior Princess, and for her greenie credentials, but Kiwi star Lucy Lawless rocked an outfit of a much different kind in the Big Apple this week.

The 48-year-old was snapped on Thursday walking the runway in the Red Dress Collection during Fashion Week in New York.

The collection, presented by Macy's department store, was shown off in a star-studded event run by the American Heart Association to promote heart health among women.

Lawless was joined on the runway by fellow actresses Juliette Lewis, Diane Guerrero and singer Rachel Platten. Actress Katie Holmes hosted the event.

Lawless played the protagonist Warrior Princess in the cult fantasy American TV series, which was filmed in New Zealand in the late 90s and early 2000s.

She has also been a 'climate ambassador' for Greenpeace.

