Hollywood stars Reese Witherspoon and Mindy Kaling are heading to NZ for new Disney film

Vaimoana Tapaleao is the New Zealand Herald's Pacific Affairs and People reporter.

Some of Hollywood's hottest talents are heading to New Zealand to film Disney's latest movie: A Wrinkle In Time.

Indian-American actress Mindy Kaling today revealed on social media how excited she was for her big trip Downunder.

Kaling - also an accomplished comedian - shared a photo of herself smiling and holding up a National Geographic Traveller New Zealand edition to her 2.5 million followers on Instagram.

"I am headed here for work and I could not be more excited. I even rewatched Lord of [The] Rings as a primer.

"I usually play characters that work in American offices, so this is big change!''

Later, Hollywood golden girl Reese Witherspoon commented on the post: "I can't wait to explore NZ with you!''

Mindy also gave a nod to Kiwi comedic talent, saying: "Plus so much stellar comedy from here.

"Any lovely Kiwis out there have recommendations for me? Your country is so beautiful and I am lucky to be able to go.''

She ended her post with hashtags including: "An Indian girl in NZ.''

I am headed here for work and I could not be more excited. I even rewatched Lord of Rings as a primer. I usually play characters that work in American offices so this is big change! Plus so much stellar comedy from here. Any lovely Kiwis out there have recommendations for me? Your country is so beautiful and I am lucky to be able to go. #travel #newzealand #anIndianGirlinNZ A photo posted by Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) on Feb 9, 2017 at 10:46am PST

The pair have been cast to star in Disney's upcoming film, A Wrinkle In Time, due for release in 2018.

The movie, to be directed by Ava DuVernay, is based on the popular children's book by author Madeleine L'Engle, originally published in 1962.

Other big names cast in the film include talk show queen Oprah Winfrey, actors Chris Pine and Zach Galifianakis and young actresses Storm Reid and Rowan Blanchard.

- NZ Herald