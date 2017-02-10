George and Amal Clooney expecting twins

George Clooney and wife Amal are expecting twins in June.

The Talk's Julie Chen announced the couple"s double joy on Thursday"s show after confirming the news with the 55-year-old actor, the Daily Mail reports.

"Beyoncé is not the only superstar expecting twins," Chen, 47, said on the CBS show.

"Congratulations are in order for George and Amal Clooney!"

The talk show host added: "What we did find out is that the twins are due this June."

On #TheTalk today @JulieChen confirmed that George & wife #AmalClooney are due w/ twins IN JUNE! Congrats to the happy couple! #BREAKING pic.twitter.com/0ALtxseI3Y — The Talk (@TheTalkCBS) 9 February 2017

The human rights lawyer has been showing off a baby bump in recent weeks and appeared to be glowing and in good spirits when she was spotted at Barcelona airport last week with the Ocean's Eleven star.

Amal kept comfy in a sweater dress that skimmed her stomach as well as opaque black tights and boots.

The notoriously private couple kept tight-lipped about pregnancy rumours when they first arose last month.

A source told InTouch in January that Amal, 39, who is of Lebanese-British descent, "is pregnant with twins: a boy and a girl."

The couple "feel like they've hit the family jackpot" in light of the big news, the source told the magazine.

"When George and Amal found out it was twins they were surprised," the source said, "but also a little scared because they both had said that one was enough.

"But the news that it was a boy and a girl made them both really happy ... they can't believe in just a few months, they're going to have two babies."

In addition to InTouch, Amal's pregnancy with twins was reported by The Lebanon Daily Star earlier this year.

Amal joins another high-profile star who's expecting twins this year.

Last week singer Beyoncé confirmed she is preparing to welcome twins with husband Jay Z.

We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. - The Carters A photo posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Feb 1, 2017 at 10:39am PST

George and Amal met through mutual friends at a charity fundraising event in September 2013.

When their romance went public a source said: "Clooney asked her out for dinner and she put him off twice, saying she was too busy, before accepting the third time. She was operating on the lines of 'treat 'em mean, keep 'em keen'."

The couple got engaged less than a year later in April 2014 and married on September 27, 2014 at Ca'Farsetti Palace - located in Venice, Italy in front of 100 guests.

A notorious Hollywood bachelor, George once vowed he would never get married again and never have children.

In 2006 he told People magazine, "Marriage? Who knows? I've been married. It's not something I'm looking out for".

The star was previously married to actress Talia Balsam from 1989 to 1993 before having a string of high-profile romances.

He dated British model Lisa Snowdon on and off between 2000 and 2005 and briefly dated actress Renée Zellweger in 2001.

The Descendants star also dated actress Krista Allen, model Sarah Larson and Italian actress Elisabetta Canalis.

Before meeting Amal George also romanced WWE star Stacy Keibler from 2011 to 2013.

