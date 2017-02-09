Oro 17, the surprise summer music festival coming to Auckland

Auckland music fans have been given a pleasant late summer surprise today with dance veterans Underworld confirmed to headline a brand new music festival.

Oro 17 is set to be held in Woodhill forest near Waimauku, north of Auckland, on Saturday, April, 8, organisers confirmed today.

While only one act has been announced, the "boutique" R18 event will be capped at 6000 people, said promoter Dave Roper. Gourmet food, beverages and amenities will be part of the day.

He said he'd spent months trying to score a headlining performance from Underworld, the UK duo known for hits like Born Slippy.

"I've worked on hundreds of tours throughout my career, but this is going to be a definite highlight," he said.

"Bringing Underworld and their full live production to New Zealand is a real coup, and the location itself brings something very unique and special to the day."

It will be the first time a festival has been held at Te Ngahere o Woodhill, and the event is being staged in partnership with local iwi Ngāti Whātua o Kaipara.

More acts will be announced at a later date for the one-day festival.

Tickets are on sale from February 13 through Ticketmaster.

- NZ Herald