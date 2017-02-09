Jason Statham and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley are expecting their first child together

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is pregnant.

The British model has announced she is expecting her first child with fiancé Jason Statham.

The 29-year-old beauty confirmed the happy news by showing off her growing baby bump in a bikini on Instagram, with the caption: "Very happy to share that Jason and I are expecting!! Lots of love Rosie x Photo by @jasonstatham"

Very happy to share that Jason and I are expecting!! Lots of love Rosie x Photo by @jasonstatham A photo posted by Rosie Huntington-Whiteley (@rosiehw) on Feb 9, 2017 at 10:55am PST

The actress previously admitted she would love to start a family with Furious 7 star Jason, who she got engaged to last year after six years of dating.

But she revealed she was unsure where the couple would raise their future children as they currently live in Los Angeles.

She shared: "Having a family is something I think about for sure, and whether I'd live here in America or in England.

"But it's not always as simple as that. I have no idea what will happen, but it'll be interesting to find out, right? And nothing will be perfect, I'm sure."

Despite loving the LA lifestyle, Rosie recently confessed often feels homesick.

She said: "The one big downside is not having my family within reach. I would love to be able to invite them over for a roast dinner, or be able to say to my brother or sister, 'Why don't you pop over for a glass of wine tonight?' but I can't and it weighs heavily on me."

