J.K. Rowling asks fans to stop tweeting about her death

By Adam Boult

For a wildly successful author, having a dedicated fan-base can be something of a mixed blessing.

JK Rowling is very active on Twitter, where she has more than 9.5 million followers, and regularly engages with those who love her work.

The Harry Potter author also has frequent run-ins with critics and trolls - but those who fire barbs at her on social media tend to come of second best to this undisputed master of the Twitter take-down.

This week she's also had to deal with another undesirable side of Twitter celebrity - adoring messages from fans making plans for the day she dies:

This is very sweet, but I won't be offended if you untag me when making plans for my death. pic.twitter.com/LfLSTuTxQO — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) 7 February 2017

In case you can't see the image attached to the tweet above, it features a picture of Rowling overlaid with the following text: "One day in the middle of my life the news headlines will be J.K. Rowling died today.

"My children won't fully understand why I left the room crying, or why I picked up a book titled, Harry Potter.

"Millions will pull out old toy wands. Cloaks and round rimmed glasses will be dusted off. Wands lit, they will take them to the streets, holding them high, from speakers and phones. Hogwarts will come back to life as a new generation is introduced to The Boy Who Lived."

Rowling described the image as "very sweet" adding, not unreasonably, "but I won't be offended if you untag me when making plans for my death."

When another follower remarked that that tweet would "blow up" when the author does pass away, she replied: "Yes, let's talk more about when I die. It's cheering me right up."

In another tweet she added: "Seriously, tweet whatever you like. I just don't want to be tagged in on the funeral plans. It's... weird."

This article originally appeared on telegraph.co.uk

- Daily Telegraph UK