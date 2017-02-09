Reports: Tom Jones 'courting' Priscilla Presley

Sir Tom Jones has reportedly struck up a romantic relationship with Priscilla Presley.

The Welsh star, 76, is said to be courting the 71-year-old actress, who was married to rock and roll icon Elvis Presley, almost a year after his wife Linda died of cancer.

A source told The Sun: "Tom and Priscilla are courting. There is a spark between them but they are taking it slowly. It really is early days but they get on so well."

Added a pal: "Tom has had a difficult year with Linda's death and Priscilla has been an amazing support."

When approached by the newspaper about his relationship with Priscilla, The Voice coach said: "We have been friends for a long time. She's a lovely lady. We do enjoy our nights out together."

Added a spokesperson for the veteran singer: "Priscilla Presley and Tom have known each other for many, many years.

MailOnline has contacted representatives for Sir Tom Jones and Priscilla Presley for comment.

Late last month, the pair were spotting enjoying a cosy dinner date in West Hollywood, California.

The two pulled up to trendy Craig's eatery in the Welsh singer's white Rolls Royce for an evening dinner together.

And fittingly, when he stepped out of the car, it was revealed he was wearing blue suede shoes, which Priscilla fortunately did not stand on.

Ever the gentleman, Tom gallantly opened the door for the late King's former wife before escorting Priscilla inside.

Priscilla, who was married to Elvis from 1967 to 1973, looked elegant in a camel coat over a knee-length black dress.

She added black tights and black heels and carried a black purse with a gold chain and strap.

She wore her shoulder-length auburn hair parted in the middle and added a splash of red lipstick.

Tom was dapper in a blue wide check suit and a dark crew neck shirt.

The It's Not Unusual singer sported a greying goatee and a full head of hair.

He married his wife and childhood sweetheart Linda in 1957 when they were both 16 and remained wed until her death in April last year.

Priscilla never remarried following her divorce from Elvis, with whom she shared daughter Lisa-Marie Presley, although she did have a long relationship with Marco Garibaldi, the father of her son Navarone.

