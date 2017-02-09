Mariah's ex-husband slams new 'love': 'I don't buy none of that s***'

By Nick Bond

Mariah carey's ex-husband Nick Cannon has scoffed about her much-televised new 'love' Bryan Tanaka, suggesting the romance was faked for her reality show Mariah's World.

Speaking on the Howard Stern Show, Cannon, who was married to Carey for six years before their 2014 split, said reports of her relationship with her younger backup dancer were "hilarious."

"I mean ... I think the whole reality show is fake. You can't have a well-lit private conversation, it doesn't happen. I don't buy none of that s***. There was one episode where I was there - I showed up to hang out with my kids and I was like, 'There's f**king cameras here?'"

Carey's recent E! 'docuseries' showed the singer mounting a world tour while struggling to keep her relationship with Australian billionaire James Packer afloat.

As the pair's engagement faltered, back-up dancer Takana, 33, entered the fray.

By the series' end, the two were shown having whispered, well-lit conversations about their feelings for each other in front of the cameras. It made for strange viewing:

"When you start trying to pull a fast one on people, that s**t is silly. They wrote the story! That s**t is like a soap opera: 'The billionaire doesn't know, and here's the handsome young dancer'," said Cannon.

He also admitted that he had some reservations about he and Carey's two young children appearing in the show, and spoke to her about how much would be shown, but "It wasn't a serious thing. She's a wonderful mother and she's always going to make the decisions, but I never want to exploit my children and there's a line."

Stern also asked Cannon if there was a chance he and Carey could ever reconcile or, in his words, whether they'd "have sex" again.

"Nah, I'm good man. I'm not a repeat offender. Once I'm done, I'm done."

