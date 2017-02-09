Charity bearing Audrey Hepburn's name sues her eldest son

LOS ANGELES (AP) " Audrey Hepburn's eldest son is being sued by a charity he helped establish to continue the late actress' support of children's causes.

The Audrey Hepburn Children's Fund sued the Sean Ferrer on Wednesday in Los Angeles, alleging he has interfered with the charity's plans to exhibit several of the Oscar winner's high fashion dresses and other memorabilia. The exhibitions raise money for the charity, which supports children's centers in hospitals in Los Angeles and New Orleans.

The charity's chairman is Ferrer's half-brother, Luca Dotti.

The lawsuit contends Ferrer, who once ran the charity but stepped aside several years ago, has interfered with potential exhibitions of some of Hepburn's Givenchy dresses in China and Korea.

Emails and a phone message left for Ferrer's attorney Wednesday were not returned.