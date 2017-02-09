Tom Hiddleston breaks silence on 'Hiddleswift' romance with Taylor Swift

By News Corp Australia Network, Staff writers

Tom Hiddleston has finally spoken about his short-lived romance with Taylor Swift, the reason they broke up and why he wore that I Heart T.S. shirt.

Hiddleston, 35, told GQ magazine that he still thinks that Swift, 27, is an "amazing woman.

"Taylor is an amazing woman," he said. "She's generous and kind and lovely, and we had the best time."

However The Night Manager star revealed that the distance, as well as the paparazzi, put pressure on their fledgling relationship.

"We decided to go out for dinner, we decided to travel ... She's incredible. (But) a relationship in the limelight ... A relationship always takes work. And it's not just the limelight. It's everything else," he said.

Hiddleston also explained that I (heart) T.S. t-shirt he wore at her July 4th party, leaving many to suspect that the relationship was a 'showmance' for the cameras.

"The truth is, it was the Fourth of July and a public holiday and we were playing a game and I slipped and hurt my back. I wanted to protect the graze from the sun and said, 'Does anyone have a T-shirt?' And one of her friends said, 'I've got this'," Hiddleston recalls.

The friend pulled out the I (heart) T.S. top that all off Swift's squad reportedly own.

"We all laughed about it. It was a joke," he said.

So much love for this crew!!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/As9AU9e61Y — Gigi Hadid (@GiGiHadid) July 5, 2016

However the Brit was not ready for the media buzz that surrounded not only the pictures but their relationship.

"Nobody had the context for that story. And I'm still trying to work out a way of having a personal life and protecting it, but also without hiding," he said. "So the hardest thing is that that was a joke among friends on the Fourth of July ... I just, I was surprised.

"I was just surprised that it got so much attention. The tank top became an emblem of this thing," he said.

- news.com.au