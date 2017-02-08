Promotional stunt for Katy Perry's new song draws just four people in 40 minutes

A promotional stunt for Katy Perry's new song has had a slow reception from Kiwi fans.

A disco ball containing new music from the pop star appeared in Auckland's Britomart precinct this morning, one of 22 balls that have been scattered around the world.

The ball, which was resting on the ground, had headphones attached that let 'KatyCats' listen to a 20-second snippet of the chorus to her new song, Chained to the Rhythm, on repeat.

Here's the Auckland disco ball @katyperry fans! Britomart Atrium, next to the Nike store #ChainedToTheRhythm pic.twitter.com/AncxQ9vBtj — umusic NZ (@umusicNZ) 8 February 2017

One fan rushed to the atrium at 5am wanting to be the first in the country to hear the song.

However, when the Herald went to the site at 8.30am, there were few fans about, with more than 100 people walking past without paying the ball any attention.

Hidden underneath a staircase, the ball was visited by just four people while the Herald was there for 40 minutes.

Here's the first NZ @katyperry fan to find the Auckland disco ball at 5am this morning! #ChainedToTheRhythm pic.twitter.com/HVFGJhCj9c — umusic NZ (@umusicNZ) 8 February 2017

One of them, Morgan, 18, who works in Britomart, a big huge Katy Perry fan, was excited about hearing her new song.

"I thought it was something really good for something she hasn't had out for a while," she said.

"I love her, she's so good. I'll have to listen to the whole song, it sounds good so far."

The Spinoff editor and Herald columnist Duncan Greive also came to listen, and was impressed by what he heard.

"That song she did for Rio was a total dog, and, you know, pop stars have their moments, and I was like 'maybe Katy's is over', but that [song's] good. It's got that tropical feel. It feels like a well constructed vibe."

While he wasn't sure if that disco ball was a great example of it, Grieve said he like musical promo stunts.

"I feel like pop music is one of those rare phenomena that can pull this s**t off. In an era when there is so much noise, little things like this, especially when they are in the real world, can cut through the general bulls**t of life."

The ball will stay at the Britomart precinct until at least 6pm. Universal Music, who represent Katy Perry in New Zealand, are expecting big crowds at lunch time.

Kiwi fans have been lining up to listen to new @katyperry at Britomart in Auckland!! #ChainedToTheRhythm pic.twitter.com/KHSVcreeLw — umusic NZ (@umusicNZ) February 8, 2017

A publicist said the disco ball had been visited by plenty of students on their way to school, but admitted the timing wasn't ideal for New Zealand.

The stunt, which is taking place in 22 countries, has met a positive reception on social media.

