Katy Perry debuts new song via disco ball in Auckland

Pop queen Katy Perry has unveiled a new song in the weirdest way - via a disco ball installed in Auckland's Britomart precinct.

The site is one of 22 places around the world fans can have a sneaky listen to Perry's new song, which will be officially released on Friday.

Eager fans need to take their own headphones to the Nike store in Britomart and plug them into the disco ball to hear the song.

Look for this sign next to the Nike store in Britomart, Auckland & you'll find the disco ball @katyperry fans!! pic.twitter.com/s4nMM2K9RZ — umusic NZ (@umusicNZ) February 8, 2017

The premiere only lasts until the disco ball's battery runs out. Those taking part were asked to post their comments using the hashtag, #chained to the rhythm.

@katyperry ppl are gonna think I've lost it, if they don't know the context of what I'm talking about #CHAINEDTOTHERHYTHM #Auckland pic.twitter.com/ZHPdJG8cA0 — jess ✖️ (@_jessvs) February 8, 2017

The new song is part of a relaunch for Perry, who dyed her hair blonde and gone for a pastel pink look, according to her Twitter profile picture.

The pop singer, who hasn't released an album since 2013, and the only offering since then has been last year's single Rise, which had a lukewarm reception by fans used to her previously steady stream of earworms.

Her work since then has mainly taken place off-stage, she's been on tour and spent the bulk of last year campaigning for Hillary Clinton.

- NZ Herald