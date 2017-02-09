Kiwi scientist Michelle 'Nanogirl' Dickison kitesurfs with former US President Barack Obama in the British Virgin Islands

New Zealand-based science educator Nanogirl has just returned from a holiday on Necker Island, where she kitesurfed alongside Barack Obama.

The Nanotechnologist, whose real name is Michelle Dickinson, tweeted that she kitesurfed next to the former US President as he took his first kitesurfing lessons and that she was honoured to do so.

Dickinson, a Weekend Herald columnist, accompanied the tweet with a photo of her on her own board.

Home from @richardbranson Necker Island & honored to have kitesurfed next to @BarackObama during his 1st kite lessons. Two inspiring leaders pic.twitter.com/gtUHIA2bIu — Nanogirl (@medickinson) February 8, 2017

Dickinson and Obama had been holidaying on the island, which is part of the British Virgin archipelago and is owned by billionaire Richard Branson.

Dickinson has since returned to New Zealand.

The nanotechnologist also shared a photo of Branson and Obama hanging out with her Twitter followers, calling the pair "inspiring leaders".

- NZ Herald