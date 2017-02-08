Ariana Grande's grandma looks bored senseless at granddaughter's concert

Ariana Grande launched her Dangerous Woman world tour over the weekend, and reserved a special place in the front row of her second show for her beloved grandma.
We're ... not quite sure how grateful Nanna was, though.
Captured in fan-shot video sat just two seats away from Grande's older brother, Frankie - who it must be said appears deliriously excited to be at his sister's concert - the Marjorie Grande looks bored, tired, and sometimes horrified by what's happening on stage at the Las Vegas show.
Grande's grumpy granny
With her 23-year-old granddaughter performing the upbeat number Greedy just metres away, the elder Grande was filmed leaning on a barricade, her head in her hand and a bored expression on her face.
Later in the show, as Grande sang the line "Don't you know I ain't f**kin' with them good boys ... ain't you ever seen a princess be a bad b*tch?" her grandmother quickly covered her mouth with her hands in an apparent expression of shock.
Judging by her facial expressions, Grande's music may not be her grandma's cup of tea - but there's no denying the pair still share a close bond.
Only weeks ago Ariana pushed her 'Nonna' in a wheelchair as they took part in the massive Women's March in Washington together:
today filled my heart with so much hope !! got to meet many beautiful, passionate people and march alongside my loved ones. the sun came out for us. we are so much stronger and louder than hatred, ignorance, sexism, racism, agism, homophobia, transphobia, body shaming, slut shaming, prejudice, discrimination of all kinds, patriarchal conditioning and the backwards expectations of what a woman should be! I'm so proud of / inspired by everyone who marched today and thankful that there are so many people on this planet currently celebrating how brilliant and magical women truly are! let's keep our voices loud, passionate & peaceful! let's continue being strong for each other and to build each other up! let us stay connected to our divinity.