Ariana Grande's grandma looks bored senseless at granddaughter's concert

Ariana Grande launched her Dangerous Woman world tour over the weekend, and reserved a special place in the front row of her second show for her beloved grandma.

We're ... not quite sure how grateful Nanna was, though.

Captured in fan-shot video sat just two seats away from Grande's older brother, Frankie - who it must be said appears deliriously excited to be at his sister's concert - the Marjorie Grande looks bored, tired, and sometimes horrified by what's happening on stage at the Las Vegas show.

Grande's grumpy granny

With her 23-year-old granddaughter performing the upbeat number Greedy just metres away, the elder Grande was filmed leaning on a barricade, her head in her hand and a bored expression on her face.

Later in the show, as Grande sang the line "Don't you know I ain't f**kin' with them good boys ... ain't you ever seen a princess be a bad b*tch?" her grandmother quickly covered her mouth with her hands in an apparent expression of shock.

Judging by her facial expressions, Grande's music may not be her grandma's cup of tea - but there's no denying the pair still share a close bond.

Only weeks ago Ariana pushed her 'Nonna' in a wheelchair as they took part in the massive Women's March in Washington together:

too. much. sauce. #nonna #womensmarch #queen #crying #QM A photo posted by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Jan 21, 2017 at 3:34pm PST

- news.com.au