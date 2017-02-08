Savage scores sweet Fast and Furious soundtrack spot

Having a song featured in the trailer for one of the biggest movies of the year, which screens during the biggest television event of the year, is a double whammy most singers can only dream of.

For one Kiwi rapper that dream has become a reality.

Savage has been given the high profile boost of having his song Push featured on the soundtrack for The Fate of the Furious, the eighth instalment of the car racing franchise.

The second trailer for the movie debuted during the Super Bowl on Monday, a one minute clip that teases more high stakes action.

Savage posted about the huge score on Facebook, writing his trademark phrase, "Cheehoo" and hashtagging it with "#yourwelcome"

The song, a collaboration with rap group Far East Movement and producer Kronic, was released in December 2015.

The official video has more than 14,000 views on YouTube, but being featured in the trailer is bound to boost sales.

The Fast franchise, which began in 2001, has earned more than NZ$5.33 billion at the global box office, and has become notable for managing to get bigger and more ridiculous with each passing movie.

The theme song for the last movie, See You Again by Charlie Puth and Wiz Khalifa, has been viewed 2.4 billion times on YouTube.

The Fate of the Furious will be released on April 12.

