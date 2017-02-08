Fleabag, one of last year's best TV shows, is finally available in New Zealand

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

One of last year's most acclaimed new comedy shows is finally available for New Zealand viewers to watch - legally.

Fleabag, a British comedy about an awkward 20-something played by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, will be added to Amazon Prime on Friday.

All six episodes of the show's first season - which has an 88 per cent approval rating on Metacritic - will be available on the streaming service.

Critics raved about the show, which is based on a stage play written by Waller-Bridge, and it appeared on many best-of TV lists at the end of last year.

"Fleabag is such an exciting new series it's hard to settle down long enough to appreciate its many impressive attributes," wrote Indiwire.

Amazon Prime is also home to Jeremy Clarkson's The Grand Tour, as well as acclaimed shows Transparent, Mozart in the Jungle and The Man in the High Castle.

The service kicked off last year, offering a competitor to New Zealand's current streaming options including Netflix, Lightbox and Neon.

It costs US$2.99 per month, with a seven-day free trial, and is available here.

- NZ Herald