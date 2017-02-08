Grammy performance and new look suggest a comeback for Katy Perry

Katy Perry has excited her fans by announcing a comeback performance at the Grammys and drastically changing her look.

Typically brunette, the star has dyed her hair blonde and gone for a pastel pink look, according to her Twitter profile picture.

The pop singer, who hasn't released an album since 2013, and the only offering since then has been her single Rise, which had a lukewarm reception by fans used to her previously steady stream of earworms.

Her work since then has mainly taken place off-stage, she's been on tour and spent the bulk of last year campaigning for Hillary Clinton.

CONFIRMED: @katyperry returns to the #GRAMMYs stage Don't miss her performance on Music's Biggest Night Feb. 12 on @CBS! if you're excited pic.twitter.com/TgpshMJRpD — Recording Academy (@RecordingAcad) 7 February 2017

Some have speculated she may use the Grammys to take a shot at President Trump, who she has consistently criticised.

However, others are hoping she returns to her music and uses the event to debut a new single.

First @katyperry blasting up in the gym today and now she's full blonde? Yes #Monday yes!!!! — Trevor Duke-Moretz (@TrevorDMoretz) 7 February 2017

Chained To The Rhyhtm

Grammy performance

BRIT Awards SAY GOODBYE TO YOUR FAVES#KATYISBACK #KatyPerryIsBackParty pic.twitter.com/M4wqqGhC0S — Katy Perry Lines (@katyperryteamtr) 7 February 2017

Although the star hasn't confirmed this, there are rumours she will be releasing a new single, called Chained To The Rhythm, this Friday.

She posted a teaser video on Twitter today, showing a disco ball rolling silently on the ground.

Why are we all so chained... #FRIDAYTHE10TH pic.twitter.com/DOo6zpe4dQ — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) 7 February 2017

From the title it sounds like it could be a return to the energetic pop anthems which made her famous.

Fans hope that unlike Rise, the single will point to a new album.

- Daily Telegraph UK