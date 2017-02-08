4:32pm Wed 8 February
Grammy performance and new look suggest a comeback for Katy Perry

Katy Perry has debuted a new blonde look on social media. Photo/Twitter
Katy Perry has debuted a new blonde look on social media. Photo/Twitter

Katy Perry has excited her fans by announcing a comeback performance at the Grammys and drastically changing her look.

Typically brunette, the star has dyed her hair blonde and gone for a pastel pink look, according to her Twitter profile picture.

The pop singer, who hasn't released an album since 2013, and the only offering since then has been her single Rise, which had a lukewarm reception by fans used to her previously steady stream of earworms.

Her work since then has mainly taken place off-stage, she's been on tour and spent the bulk of last year campaigning for Hillary Clinton.


Some have speculated she may use the Grammys to take a shot at President Trump, who she has consistently criticised.

However, others are hoping she returns to her music and uses the event to debut a new single.


Although the star hasn't confirmed this, there are rumours she will be releasing a new single, called Chained To The Rhythm, this Friday.

She posted a teaser video on Twitter today, showing a disco ball rolling silently on the ground.


From the title it sounds like it could be a return to the energetic pop anthems which made her famous.

Fans hope that unlike Rise, the single will point to a new album.

This article previously appeared on telelgraph.co.uk

- Daily Telegraph UK

