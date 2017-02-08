Beyonce, 50 Cent and T-Swift: The weird world of ridiculous celebrity trademarks

By Alice Vincent

Celebrities are always looking for ways to capitalise on their brands, but some of these trademarks are just plain nutty. From 'this sick beat' to 'that's hot', these are the most ridiculous celebrity trademarks.

Nearly two years after papers were filed, Hollywood's latest major trademark dispute has come to a close. Kylies Minogue and Jenner were embroiled in a legal tussle over the trademark for the name "Kylie" to use for "advertising services" and "endorsement services".

Minogue, for now at least, has the upper hand after Jenner's claim was rejected by the US Patent and Trademark Office, to which she has already launched an appeal so she can use her name on fashion and beauty lines.

Jenner filed the papers in April 2014, but Minogue and her team responded in February 2016, claiming that the Australian pop star's branding could be "damaged" by Jenner.

READ MORE:

• Kylie Minogue wins right to stop Kylie Jenner from trademarking their name



Defining the older star as an "internationally renowned performing artist, humanitarian and breast cancer activist" and referring to Jenner as a "secondary reality television personality", the case was suspended twice last year for settlement negotiations.

In January, Minogue withdrew the opposition, which meant that Jenner's application could go forward and suggests that both Kylies may have reached a settlement, although neither party has commented on this. Either way, Jenner was unsuccessful - time will tell if she has another go at being the trademarked Kylie.

But Jenner isn't the last celebrity to try and claim ownership over a word, and nor will she be the last. The rich and famous have long held a reputation for paying to patent phrases and brands - some so ridiculous that Jenner and Minogue's tussle over their names looks almost sensible. Here are some of the most preposterous:

Donald Trump: 'You're fired!' and 'Make America Great Again'

Continued below.

Related Content Kanye West deletes all his tweets about President Donald Trump Posh jets to NYC after 'Beckileaks' email scandal Schwarzenegger jokes that he would 'smash Trump's face into a table'

As the President with the lowest approval ratings in modern US history, Donald Trump has big fish to fry these days. But in 2004 his concerns were of a simpler nature: he just wanted to trademark the words "You're fired!" for use in games and casino services and "You're Fired! Donald J. Trump" to put on clothing. His case was rejected, which means his "You're fired!" games will never enter the White House.

Trump did, however have better luck with his campaign slogan - which was pinched off Ronald Reagan from his 1980 campaign. Trump became the first person to claim commercial rights over "Make America Great Again" after applying for the trademark mere days after Barack Obama won the presidential election in 2012. It was approved in July 2015, and Trump has been attempting to profit off the claim's application to "political action committee services" ever since by targeting brands such as CafePress, who sold items with the slogan on.

They have since stopped, and Trump's second request, which would give him claim over items such as hats, T-shirts and bumper stickers, is still awaiting approval.

Taylor Swift: 'This sick beat', 'nice to meet you, where you been' and 'party like it's 1989'

Two days before the release of her fifth album, 1989, Swift filed papers to trademark a slew of lyrics and catchphrases for uses including "public appearances", "clothing" and "ornaments", among other things. She was successful, but perhaps less so in predicting the tidal wave of mockery inspired by the lyric: "This sick beat".

Jay Z and Beyoncé: 'Blue Ivy' and 'Blue Ivy Carter'

Most first-time parents spend the days after the birth of their offspring in a sleep-deprived and hormone-rich daze of confusion. Not so music's most powerful couple, who filed a trademark application for Blue Ivy, their daughter's name, days after she was born. The claim was intended to cover a variety of skincare and hair products, but was denied because it was already in use.

In February 2017, the Carters tried again, this time for Blue Ivy Carter and for the name to be used on a range from "hair care to clothing, mobile devices to video games". According to TMZ, "it looks like the application will be approved very soon". Which is just as well as, come late summer, the couple will be be welcoming twins - which means double the paperwork.

Kris Jenner: 'momager' and '#proudmomma'

If it's impressive that Kylie Jenner could file a trademark claim for her name at 17, the fact her mother is well-versed in the practice may have something to do with it. The celebrity matriarch and mother of Kim, Khloe, Kourtney and Rob Kardashian and their half-sisters Kylie and Kendall Jenner has filed papers to trademark both momager (in May 2015) and the hashtag #proudmomma (seven months later). So far, no successful claim has been granted by authorities.

Paris Hilton: 'That's hot'

Think back to the simpler times of 2007, when tiny dogs and overpriced velour tracksuits ruled the day. Simpler Life star and hotel heiress Paris Hilton, not content with having a surname that belonged to one of the world's biggest businesses (and an inheritance to match), successfully trademarked her catchphrase "that's hot". Although the US Patent and Trademark Office claim that the mark only applies to alcohol and clothing, Hilton still managed to benefit three years later when Hallmark produced a greetings card depicting the heiress as a waitress and making a quip that the food she was carrying was hot - "that's hot". Hilton successfully sued.

50 Cent: '50 Cent'

The famously bankrupt rapper made the smart career move to trademark his stage name (he was born Curtis Jackson) a year before his debut album, Get Rich or Die Tryin', was released in 2002. It was approved in 2004 and he's since registered it to cover products such as body spray. It did wind up in a lawsuit - and undisclosed damages for Jackson - when Taco Bell used his name in an advertising campaign without his consent in 2008.

This article originally appeared on telelgraph.co.uk

- Daily Telegraph UK