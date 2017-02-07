12:13pm Wed 8 February
The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending February 5, 2017:

iTunes Movies US Charts:

1. Arrival

2. Jack Reacher: Never Go Back

3. Trolls

4. The Girl On the Train (2016)

5. The Accountant (2016)

6. Masterminds (2016)

7. Our Kind of Traitor

8. Inferno

9. The Edge of Seventeen

10. Hell or High Water

iTunes Movies US Charts - Independent:

1. Our Kind of Traitor

2. The Dressmaker

3. Youth In Oregon

4. Loving

5. Captain Fantastic

6. A Man Called Ove

7. I Am Michael

8. The Keeping Room

9. A Most Wanted Man

10. The Autopsy of Jane Doe

