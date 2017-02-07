Iron Fist, the fourth Marvel/Netflix series, debuts trailer ahead of premiere

Marvel's Netflix series have shown off the grittier side of the colourful superhero world, and a fourth series is being added to the list.

A trailer has dropped for Iron Fist, which debuts next month, and it promises plenty of the hallway fight scenes and swarming ninjas for fans of these series.

The series follows Danny Rand, played by Finn Jones, better known as Game of Thrones' Loras Tyrell.

Rand was presumed dead after his parents' private plane disappeared in the Himalayas. But after a decade, he turns back up in New York with mystical kung fu powers ready to reclaim control of his family's corporation.

The trailer keeps the plot firmly under wraps, although it highlights some of the connections to the other Netflix series.

Rosario Dawson, who has shown up in Daredevil, Jessica Jones and Luke Cage, the previous three Marvel series, returns for another outing as unlucky nurse Claire Temple.

Wa Ching Ho also reprises her role as Madame Gao, Hell's Kitchen's powerful heroin trader, from Daredevil. Carrie-Ann Moss will show up as well as Jeri Hogarth from Jessica Jones.

The storyline pits Rand against the Meachum family which now controls the company. This includes Harold, played by Lord of the Rings actor David Wenham, who has faked his death and is now pulling the strings of his children, Ward and Joy, from behind the scenes.

"Danny Rand, back from the dead. Why has he waited this long to show up? How did he learn martial arts?" Meachum theorises.

"This city is no place for Danny Rand," Madame Gao says, hinting at an alliance between the two to stop Rand's claims.

Rand is joined by ally Colleen Wing, a martial arts trainer who joins him in his quest.

Rand and Wing's adventures don't end with Iron Fist, the eight part mini-series that will bring together characters from all four Netflix/Marvel series for an epic crossover.

Iron Fist premieres globally on Netflix on March 17.

- NZ Herald