Nielsen's top programs for Jan. 30-Feb. 5

NEW YORK (AP) " Prime-time viewership numbers compiled by Nielsen for Jan. 30-Feb. 5. Listings include the week's ranking and viewership.

1. Super Bowl: New England vs. Atlanta, Fox, 111.32 million viewers.

2. "Super Bowl Post Game," Fox, 61.08 million.

3. "The Big Bang Theory," CBS, 14.66 million.

4. "Superior Donuts," CBS, 10.54 million.

5. "Blue Bloods," CBS, 10.13 million.

6. "Hawaii Five-O," CBS, 9.81 million.

7. "Mom," CBS, 8.71 million.

8. "Grey's Anatomy," ABC, 8.5 million.

9. "The Big Bang Theory" (Monday, 8 p.m.), CBS, 8.44 million.

10. "Criminal Minds," CBS, 7.46 million.

11. "MacGyver," CBS, 7.43 million.

12. "The Bachelor," ABC, 7.25 million.

13. "Code Black," CBS, 6.8 million.

14. "The O'Reilly Factor" (Tuesday), Fox News, 6.76 million.

15. "Life in Pieces," CBS, 6.63 million.

16. "Last Man Standing," ABC, 6.6 million.

17. "Scandal," ABC, 6.55 million.

18. "Super Bowl's Greatest Commercials," CBS, 6.47 million.

19. "Kevin Can Wait," CBS, 6.39 million.

20. "Chicago Med," NBC, 6.3 million.

___

ABC is owned by The Walt Disney Co.; CBS is a division of CBS Corp.; Fox and Fox News Channel are owned by 21st Century Fox; NBC is owned by NBC Universal.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

