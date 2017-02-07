Benny Tipene's busking rescues concert after power fail

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Never auto play

A crisis on the Winery Tour was averted this weekend thanks to some quick thinking by one of the headlining acts.

Benny Tipene was set to perform at a Northland stop on the 2017 Winery Tour when a power cut struck the region five minutes before he was due on stage.

With no generator on hand, the concert appeared to be over - until the X-Factor runner-up came up with an ingenious solution.

Taking drums and guitars down into the crowd, Tipene and two band members did an acoustic performance while they waited for power to be restored.

A video was posted to the tour's PR Facebook page, and shows Tipene performing his biggest hit Make You Mine.

The crowd at Toll Stadium appear to enjoy the unexpected change, clapping along with the song.

Tipene is joined on the Winery Tour by Brooke Fraser and Bic Runga.

The singer first came to notice with his appearance on the first season of The X Factor in 2013, where he placed third. He released an album, Bricks, in 2014, which peaked at No. 4 here.

There are five dates left on the tour, which finishes at Auckland's Villa Maria Estate on February 19.

- NZ Herald