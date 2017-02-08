National Women's Hall of Fame announces 2017 inductees

SENECA FALLS, N.Y. (AP) " Autism and livestock advocate Temple Grandin, "A Raisin in the Sun" author Lorraine Hansberry and former New York first lady and mentoring champion Matilda Raffa Cuomo are among the National Women's Hall of Fame's class of 2017.

The hall in Seneca Falls announced this year's honorees Tuesday. They'll be formally inducted in September.

The other inductees are: Make-up artist and philanthropist Victoria Jackson; Sherry Lansing, the first woman to head a major film studio; former Connecticut Congresswoman Clare Boothe Luce; "Stranger Things" actress Aimee Mullins; Carol Mutter, the first woman Marine three-star general; geneticist Janet Rowley and chef and sustainable agriculture advocate Alice Waters.

All will join the 266 past inductees who have been recognized for their contributions to fields including the arts, athletics, business, education, science and government.