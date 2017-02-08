6:18am Wed 8 February
Irwin Corey, the king of comedic confusion, dies at 102

NEW YORK (AP) " Irwin Corey, the wild-haired comedian and actor known for his nonsensical style and who billed himself as "The World's Foremost Authority," has died. He was 102.

According to his son, Richard, the elder Corey died Monday at his home in Manhattan.

Corey's dizzying mix of mock-intellectual circumlocutions, earnest political tirades and slapstick one-liners made Corey the king of comedic confusion.

Corey became a staple on television talk shows and in comedy clubs, and his film career included working with Jackie Gleason and Woody Allen.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

