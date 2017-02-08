Music Review: Chuck Prophet at his best on 'Bobby Fuller'

Chuck Prophet, "Bobby Fuller Died for Your Sins" (Yep Roc)

The song titles suggest this is an album worth hearing. They're Prophetic.

Along with the title cut, there's "Bad Year for Rock and Roll," ''Jesus Was a Social Drinker," ''If I Was Connie Britton" and "Post-War Cinematic Dead Man Blues," among others. As usual, Chuck Prophet's sing-speak vocals framed by garage band fury sound alternately angry and amused, and sometimes both at once. He's a throwback who believes two guitars, bass, drums and a sense of humor make for great music, and he's right.

San Francisco-based Chuck Prophet sings about the price of love, the rewards of lust, flushing the past and American carnage, and even in the darkest moments he keeps toes tapping. "In the Mausoleum" is a dance tune and guitar workout.

Speaking of dancing, every song in "Bobby Fuller Died for Your Sins" comes with a twist. "Bad Year for Rock and Roll" mercifully spares us a laundry list of the recently deceased but does mention Peter Sellers. "Jesus Was a Social Drinker" credits the messiah with "a best-selling novel."

And what if Prophet was Connie Britton? "My skin would smell like berries," he sings. Sweet.