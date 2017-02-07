Kanye West deletes all his tweets about President Donald Trump

Kanye West has deleted all his tweets about President Donald Trump.

And the husband of Kim Kardashian did so because he's 'unhappy with what Donald's done during his first two weeks in office,' according to a Monday report from TMZ.

According to the Daily Mail, the 39-year-old rapper is especially distraught over his travel ban.

This is a big change of opinion from the Yeezy designer who publicly supported the former Apprentice star last year, even having a 15-minute sit-down with Trump at his Trump Tower in New York City in mid December.

West cleaned out his Twitter account in the last few days.

On Monday the Paranoid singer was spotted in Calabasas, California - where his reality star wife Kim grew up - as he headed to a workout.

The performer did not appear to be in the best spirits as he modeled a grey sweat shirt and blue sweat pants while holding his cell phone.

It was surprising that West ever backed Trump because his wife Kim was such a strong Hillary Clinton supporter.



The 36-year-old E! star also had a personal reason to not vote for Trump: he once said she had a 'fat a**.'

West - who suffered a mental breakdown in November and was put on a 51/50 hold at UCLA Medical Center - was an avid Trump fan just two months ago.

He even wrote on Twitter: 'I feel it is important to have a direct line of communication with our future President if we truly want change.

'These issues include bullying, supporting teachers, modernizing curriculums, and violence in Chicago.'

West and Trump are said to have discussed 'multicultural issues' before they posed for photos together in the lobby of Trump Tower.

Donald said the musician was a 'good man' and a long time 'friend.'

The Famous singer told a crowd at a concert in San Jose, California in late 2016 that Trump was a 'genius' for winning the election and that he would have voted for the Donald, if he had been planning to vote.

Their chummy relationship was something of a surprise after the real estate mogul's attitude towards West's wife in the past.

During a conversation on Howard Stern's SiriusXM radio show in February 2013, the Trump, 70, had rudely discussed Kim's weight.

'Does she have a good body? No. Does she have a fat a**? Absolutely,' Trump said of the reality star, according to US Weekly. 'And if it weren't Kim, they'd say, "Wow, I don't want to go out with her."'

According to a report from Us Weekly in December, Kim respected her husband's decision to back Trump.

'Kim knew Kanye was coming on this trip. She's not surprised by this,' the source told US Weekly at the time.

'Kim knew that Kanye supported Trump before this. Kim and Kanye definitely differ on their opinions - obviously, she voted for Hillary.'

Trump's appearance on Stern's show is not the only time the billionaire has body shamed Kim.

He told HLN's Showbiz Tonight later that same year that the reality star - then pregnant with her first child North - that she had piled on the pounds.

'She's a nice person. I've known her over the years. She's really a nice person,' he said.

'She's gotten a little bit large. I would say this, I don't think you should dress like you weigh 120 pounds.'

Trump has also attacked Kim's sister Khloe who he allegedly referred to as a 'fat piglet' while she filmed Celebrity Apprentice back in 2009, according to multiple people who worked on the set.

'Why don't we fire Khloe? She is a fat piglet. Why did we get the ugly Kardashian?' a source told Huffington Post.

He even laid into Kanye himself, calling for a boycott of the rapper in 2009 after the singer famously stormed the stage and interrupted Taylor Swift at the MTV VMAs.





