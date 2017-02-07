Fifty Shades stars have been banned from being 'overtly sexual'

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

It's one of the raunchiest Hollywood franchises in recent history, but amazingly, the cast of 50 Shades Darker has been banned from being 'overtly sexual' on social media and interviews, the Daily Mail reports.

According to Oscar-winning actress Marcia Gay Harden, who stars in the film as the mother of Jamie's Dornan's character Christian Grey, she was reprimanded by movie bosses for her lewd talk.

She told The Sun: 'We can't talk too much about nipple clamps. I used to send out some naughty little tweets...

and I was told by Universal that I couldn't do it any more.

'It is a love story after all - I don't think they want us being too overtly sexual in interviews.'

The film franchise is famous for its sexual tension between stars Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson.

One recently-aired teaser for the film, set to be released on February 10, shows the lead actors getting very steamy together in a shower scene.

Just last week Marcia Gay Harden appeared in a new promo that gave fans a peek behind the scenes of a luxuriant masquerade sequence pulled straight from EL James' 2012 novel of the same name.

Marcia can be seen sat at her party table in an elegant black dress and conversing with a member of staff.

This comes after Dornan revealed at the Los Angeles premiere of his film that it was easier filming sex scenes for this movie than it was for the last.

'I was only cast five weeks before we started filming the first movie, and that's when I met Dakota [Johnson] for the first time,' the 34-year-old actor told Entertainment Tonight.

'[Now] it's been three years, [and] Dakota and I are very close. We've got a great sort of love and respect for each other. We're great friends and I think that makes it easier, you know? So it's definitely more comfortable.'

In the Fifty Shades series, Dornan plays Christian Grey, an enigmatic billionaire with a penchant for BDSM.

Johnson, 27, plays Steele, an ingénue who falls into Grey's world of weirdness.

- Daily Mail