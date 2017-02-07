Guardians of the Galaxy reunite in new trailer for Vol. 2

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Never auto play

Just when you thought the superhero fatigue was going to get you down, Guardians of the Galaxy is back to remind you of how good it can be.

During the Superbowl yesterday, Marvel Studios released the latest trailer for the superhero space opera, reminding everyone of who's who in the fantasy series.

Chris Pratt returns as Star Lord, alongside Zoe Saldana as Gamora, Dave Bautista as Drax, and Bradley Cooper and Vin Diesel as the voices of Rocket and Groot respectively.

Plot details are still largely under wraps, as is the case with most Marvel movies, but it will take place several months after the events of the first movie, as the newly banded together Guardians struggle to work together.

It will also deal with matters about fathers and children, as Star Lord meets his father Ego, played by Kurt Russell.

The trailer gives the first hints as Ayesha, a golden priestess played by Night Manager actress Elizabeth Debicki, who is rumoured to be the central villain.

Pom Klemmentief joins the gang as Mantis, an alien empath, while Michael Rooker and Karen Gillian have expanded roles from the first movie as Yondu and Gamora respectively.

Speaking on the set of the movie, Marvel Studios CEO Kevin Feige revealed that they are looking to set more movies in the MCU in space, revealing that Taika Waititi's Thor: Ragnarok has only three scenes set on Earth.

GOTG Vol 2, which also features Sylvester Stallone and Glenn Close, will be released in New Zealand cinemas on April 25.

It is one of three Marvel Studios movies released this year. It will be followed by Spider-Man: Homecoming in July, and Thor: Ragnarok in October.

The Guardians are all set to appear alongside those heroes and others again in Avengers: Infinity War, which has begun filming in America for a 2018 release date.

- NZ Herald