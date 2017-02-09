Grunge survivors Helmet to play two shows

New York's hard-riffing heroes Helmet are bringing their brutal gat onslaught and hard hitting grooves to Auckland and Christchurch in April.

The band were one of the heavier acts of the grunge era, delivering some of its most stomping and rhythmically grinding songs.

For these upcoming shows Helmet will eschew a support band and instead play two sets themselves.

The first will see them bringing back the 90s by playing their breakout album Betty in its entirety.

The second half will be a more traditional mix, featuring tracks from new album Dead to the World, and raiding their back catalogue for fan favourites.

General tickets go on sale Friday February 17 at 12pm via ticketmaster.

Who: Helmet

Where: The Bedford, Christchurch, and The Kings Arms, Auckland.

When: Friday April 21 and Saturday April 22.

