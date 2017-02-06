Britney Spears' niece Maddie is in 'critical but stable condition' after crash

Britney Spears' eight-year-old niece Maddie Aldridge, the daughter of the singer's sister Jamie Lynn, was airlifted to a hospital near the singer's Louisiana home base after an off-roading accident.

Maddie, who was left in a critical but stable condition was a passenger in a Polaris off-roading vehicle that flipped over as part of a hunting trip in Kentwood, Louisiana,TMZ reported on Sunday.

Maddie spent 'several minutes submerged underwater' and was unconscious when help arrived, according to the outlet.

‪Need all the wishes and prayers for my niece ‬ A photo posted by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Feb 6, 2017 at 2:14pm PST

The eight-year-old was airlifted to a New Orleans hospital where doctors say she's in a critical condition, but stable, sources say.

Jamie Lynn, 25, was not present at the scene of the incident, the outlet reported.

Her husband, however, Jamie Watson, posted a photo on Instagram hours before the accident in Arcola, Louisiana, less than 15 miles from where the crash occurred, according to the Daily Mail.

Urging fans to focus positive thoughts in the child's direction, Jamie Lynn's father, Jamie Spears, told ET: 'All I can say is pray for our baby Maddie.'

Spears' rep issued a statement on Sunday after the crash, which suggested media reports did not have the full story of what happened.

The statement said: 'The details the media are reporting surrounding the incident regarding Jamie Lynn's daughter Maddie are incorrect.

'Right now the Spears family asks that everyone respect their privacy during this time and appreciates all the prayers and support for their family.'

Multiple well-wishes were pouring in via social media Sunday night, praying for the child's recovery.

Jamie Lynn was the lead actress on the Nickelodeon series Zoey 101 from 2005 until 2008.

She made headlines in 2007 when she became pregnant with Maddie at 16; the child, whose father is Jamie Lynn's ex Casey Aldridge, was born June 19, 2008.

- Daily Mail