Ryan Adams announces Auckland show

The acclaimed alt-rock troubadour and famed cat enthusiast Ryan Adams is returning to New Zealand to play a show in May.

Fans are in for a real treat as Adams and his band will be performing in the grand surrounds of Auckland's Civic Theatre. It's luxe, it's intimate and it's full of vibe.

Adams is touring in support of his new album Prisoner, out next Friday. He's been working on it for the past two years. As his last record was a cover of Taylor Swift's 1989 it marks his first batch of new material since his self-titled release back in 2014.

So, that's the good news. But it's not the best news. No.

With so many international shows regularly falling on a school night the best news is that this gig falls on a Saturday night.

Can you say party?

General tickets go on sale Thursday February 16 at 12pm via ticketmaster or by calling 0800 111 999.

Who: Ryan Adams

Where: Civic Theatre

When: Saturday May 20

