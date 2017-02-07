9:23am Tue 7 February
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Protagonist in Vatican leaks scandal leaks more in new book

ROME (AP) " The most colorful protagonist in the Vatican's leaks scandal has emerged from a bruising Vatican trial with a baby, a business and a book describing the behind-the-scenes drama of Pope Francis' reform efforts.

"In the Name of Peter" hits Italian bookstores Tuesday, seven months after author Francesca Chaouqui " an ambitious communications consultant " received a 10-month suspended sentence for conspiring to pass confidential documents onto two journalists.

In an interview Monday, Chaouqui said the book is her "testament of truth" and that she doesn't fear a possible new Vatican trial for publishing confidential Vatican documents in her book.

She says: "I'm ready to defend myself in Italy with all the strength that I have. I'm not the same person who went (to the Vatican) like an obedient puppy."

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf04 at 07 Feb 2017 09:23:07 Processing Time: 475ms