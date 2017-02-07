Polly Gillespie not on air after Facebook post

Polly Gillespie is not on air today after posting an eight-minute clip to Facebook detailing her contract dispute with NZME.

Gillespie, who hosts The Hits' morning show alongside Grant Kereama, posted what she called the "weirdest video ever" on Facebook over the long weekend.

In it, she told fans about her dispute while dying her hair in a bathroom. "I'm worried that I'm not going to have any money soon," she said.

In a statement released this morning, The Hits content director Todd Campbell told nzherald.co.nz Gillespie was not on air.

"We are reviewing the events of the last few days (and) no further comment will be made at this time," he said.

Her and Kereama's show had been replaced by "the best music from the 90s till now including the chance to see Adele in concert".

In the clip, Gillespie told fans she'd been offered a "very generous and lucrative contract" to stay with the company but said there were two issues holding her back from signing it.

"In the contract are some clauses ... about social media that are really restrictive, basically being gagged really," she said.

She also told fans: "It might be a different line-up, me with other people."

Gillespie and Kereama have been on air for more than 20 years together. They were married but separated last year and confirmed they were seeing other people during a live broadcast.

At the end of last year, a new morning show for The Hits was announced for Auckland, fronted by Toni Street, Sam Wallace and Sarah Gandy. The new show, Sarah, Sam and Toni will launch on Monday.

At the time of the announcement, employer NZME said Gillespie and Kereama were "looking for other opportunities within the company".

NZME is the owner and publisher of the New Zealand Herald.

- NZ Herald