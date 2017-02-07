Germany: Artist installs bus barricade in tribute to Aleppo

BERLIN (AP) " A Syrian artist is standing three buses upright on a square in the eastern German city of Dresden to evoke the suffering of civilians in the Syrian city of Aleppo.

Manaf Halbouni's art installation, titled "Monument," mirrors a barrier made of buses placed on a street in Aleppo to protect residents from sniper fire.

The work was being set up Monday in front of Dresden's Frauenkirche church.

It has received support from the city of Dresden and local businesses, but far-right groups have criticized it.

Dresden is home to a group called Patriotic Europeans against the Islamization of the West, which has staged weekly anti-migrant protests for the past two years.

Dresden police said Saturday that they were investigating online threats made by far-right extremists against Mayor Dirk Hilbert.