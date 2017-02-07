2:09am Tue 7 February
Chelsea Peretti shows off baby bump, one-ups Beyonce

"Brooklyn Nine-Nine" star Chelsea Peretti has done her best to one-up Beyonce's pregnancy announcement by showing off her own baby bump.

Peretti posted a picture of herself on Instagram over the weekend sporting a sizeable baby bump while standing in what looks like a mirror maze. This is the first child for Peretti and her comedian husband Jordan Peele. Peretti captioned the photo, "beyonce schmonce."

The post is a reference to Beyonce's announcement last week on the photo-sharing platform that she is expecting twins. Beyonce's announcement has earned nearly 10 million likes.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

