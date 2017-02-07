1:08am Tue 7 February
'Stranger Things' season 2 set to hit Netflix on Halloween

LOS ANGELES (AP) " Netflix has used the Super Bowl to announce the return of "Stranger Things."

Last summer's 1980s-set science-fiction hit for the streaming service will return for a second season on Halloween later this year.

Netflix previewed the season in a trailer that debuted during Sunday night's Super Bowl. It opened with what looked like an eighties-era TV commercial before showing a montage of scenes from season two.

"Stranger Things" earned high praise from critics for its first season and received a Golden Globe nomination for best drama series. Winona Ryder was also nominated for a Globe for her turn as Joyce Byers.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

