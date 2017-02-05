Thousands turn out for NZ's first floating music festival at Lake Taupo

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Never auto play

Thousands of fans turned out for New Zealand's first floating music festival - Flochella - at Great Lake Taupo yesterday, with the event reaching capacity by midday, three hours before it officially kicked off.

A capacity crowd of 4000 fans gathered in and out of the water for the free event, which was presented by ZM and featured rising Kiwi stars Theia, Maala, Jupiter Project and Mitch James.





By 9am, more than a thousand fans were queuing for wristbands to the show, which officially began at 3pm.

Inflatables of all shapes, sizes and colours took over the lake, as fans made the most of the stunning weather and unique festival location.

The event also featured the NZ Bomb Competition, which saw competitors jump from a 10m scaffold, while judges awarded points for their originality, style and form.

The day went off without a hitch, with no reported safety issues.

- NZ Herald