10:12am Mon 6 February
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Thousands turn out for NZ's first floating music festival at Lake Taupo

Thousands of fans turned out for New Zealand's first floating music festival - Flochella - at Great Lake Taupo yesterday, with the event reaching capacity by midday, three hours before it officially kicked off.

A capacity crowd of 4000 fans gathered in and out of the water for the free event, which was presented by ZM and featured rising Kiwi stars Theia, Maala, Jupiter Project and Mitch James.

The view from on stage at Flochella.
The view from on stage at Flochella.

By 9am, more than a thousand fans were queuing for wristbands to the show, which officially began at 3pm.

Inflatables of all shapes, sizes and colours took over the lake, as fans made the most of the stunning weather and unique festival location.

Inflatables of all shapes and sizes were on show at the free event.
Inflatables of all shapes and sizes were on show at the free event.

The event also featured the NZ Bomb Competition, which saw competitors jump from a 10m scaffold, while judges awarded points for their originality, style and form.

A competitor in the NZ Bomb Comp launches herself into the water.
A competitor in the NZ Bomb Comp launches herself into the water.

The day went off without a hitch, with no reported safety issues.

- NZ Herald

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf04 at 06 Feb 2017 10:12:56 Processing Time: 27ms